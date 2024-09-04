Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 50 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

