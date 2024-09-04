Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.26 and last traded at $27.26. Approximately 212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

Finward Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Finward Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

