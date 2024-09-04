First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG)’s share price was up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.91 and last traded at C$9.81. Approximately 543,870 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 872,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.68.
The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39.
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
