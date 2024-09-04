FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

FitLife Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get FitLife Brands alerts:

FitLife Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

Receive News & Ratings for FitLife Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FitLife Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.