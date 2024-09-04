FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
FitLife Brands Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTLF opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 million, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.01. FitLife Brands has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
FitLife Brands Company Profile
