Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $41.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 7.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flexible Solutions International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International, Inc. ( NYSE:FSI Free Report ) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.05% of Flexible Solutions International worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

