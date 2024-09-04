Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.76

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.76 and traded as high as $19.00. Forrester Research shares last traded at $18.39, with a volume of 79,226 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.38 million, a PE ratio of 613.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at about $995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

