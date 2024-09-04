Frederick Philip Snow Sells 3,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total value of $1,226,940.00.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FDS opened at $426.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $414.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.84 and a 52 week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.