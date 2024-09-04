FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,933 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter worth $216,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 55,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

In other FS Credit Opportunities news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

