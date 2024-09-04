Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.51 and last traded at $10.47. 4,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 3,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Fuchs Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $954.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fuchs SE will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

