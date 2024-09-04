FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.28

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.28 and traded as high as $13.54. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 74,517 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

