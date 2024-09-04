Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Short Interest Up 5.1% in August

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Gaia by 4.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The company has a market cap of $109.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.61. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

