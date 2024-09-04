Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GANX

Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gain Therapeutics

In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.