Gain Therapeutics’ (GANX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GANX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on GANX
Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 4.6 %
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Gain Therapeutics
In other Gain Therapeutics news, Chairman Khalid Islam acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 81,400 shares of company stock worth $85,284. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gain Therapeutics
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Small Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- What is a Dividend King?
- Analysts Forecast Big Upside for Western Digital—Don’t Miss Out
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 Must-Own Stocks for Bullish Investors in Today’s Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.