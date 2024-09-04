Games Workshop Group (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $138.00 and last traded at $138.00. 1,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.65.

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

