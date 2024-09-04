GameSquare Esports (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Trading 22.7% Higher

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 385,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 185,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Stock Up 22.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.14.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameSquare Esports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameSquare Esports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.