Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $8,691,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Garmin Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $179.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $183.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.35.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,989. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.