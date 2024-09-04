Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 5,580 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Gartner Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $481.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.27 and a 200-day moving average of $458.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15.
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
