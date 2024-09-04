Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) EVP Scott Hensel Sells 5,580 Shares

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Hensel sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $2,734,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,664,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gartner Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $481.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $469.27 and a 200-day moving average of $458.32. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 223.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $521.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

