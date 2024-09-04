GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of GATX worth $21,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in GATX by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GATX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE GATX opened at $135.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $97.21 and a 1 year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.53.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. GATX’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

