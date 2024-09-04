GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 278,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 53.1% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 71,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.47. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.