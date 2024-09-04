General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 143,463 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $107,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 34.5% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 792 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,624 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,536. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Nomura downgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

