Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of G. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

