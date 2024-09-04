Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,194.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 237,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,190,000 after acquiring an additional 218,949 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 46,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 50,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $167.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

