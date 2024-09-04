Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 3.9 %
GBLI stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $424.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $108.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
