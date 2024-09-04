Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,351 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,627,000 after buying an additional 3,162,310 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,164,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 432,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GNL opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.93%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,546,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,962,224.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. StockNews.com upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

