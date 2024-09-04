Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Short Interest Update

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:GXTG opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Thematic Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

