Globalstar (NYSEMKT:GSAT) Trading Up 2.4%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEMKT:GSAT – Get Free Report) was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 4,105,853 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,026,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Globalstar Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

