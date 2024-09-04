Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gogo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GOGO

Gogo Trading Down 0.1 %

GOGO opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.13. Gogo has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.02 million. Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at $2,764,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 814,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 130,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.