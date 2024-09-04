Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

