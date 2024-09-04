Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.13% of Golub Capital BDC worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 37.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 307,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,787 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 289.2% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 187,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 139,212 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.24 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

In related news, CEO David Golub purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 707,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,138. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

