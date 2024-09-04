Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Shares Down 7.1%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Goodfood Market Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

