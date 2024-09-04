Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.87

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.87 and traded as high as $38.82. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $37.55, with a volume of 47,678 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $984.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,321,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

