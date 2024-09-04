GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on GrafTech International from $1.20 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE EAF opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. GrafTech International has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.31.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 121.77% and a negative net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GrafTech International will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth $1,684,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 704,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 190,225 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 43.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 195,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

