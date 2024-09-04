Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 726.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.9 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $62.18 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

