Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.16.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Stock Down 10.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 824.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.