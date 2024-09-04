GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.68) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 2,120 ($27.88) to GBX 1,900 ($24.98) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.61) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,805.71 ($23.74).

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Dividend Announcement

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,655 ($21.76) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,556.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,635.96. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,359.60 ($17.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.04, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,464.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,309.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other news, insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,614 ($21.22) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,465.40). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 462 shares of company stock worth $744,868. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

