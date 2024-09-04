Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Haleon by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 45,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Haleon by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.0514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

