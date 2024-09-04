Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Trading Down 4.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.06. 21,921 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 19,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by $0.39. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 281.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the DoubleTree by Hilton located in downtown Canton, and the Hall of Fame Village, which is a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination. The company is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.