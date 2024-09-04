Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 39.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 56,345 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter worth about $994,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 4,150.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:HBB opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.05.

Hamilton Beach Brands Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Beach Brands ( NYSE:HBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.24 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 5.39%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Hamilton Beach Brands

(Free Report)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.