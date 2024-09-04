Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.16

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.16 and traded as high as $30.09. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 49,261 shares traded.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

