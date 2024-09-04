Hays’ (HAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a GBX 2.05 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.
About Hays
Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.
See Also
