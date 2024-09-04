HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caribou Biosciences from an outperform rating to an inline rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.30. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 372.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 389.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 16.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 66.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

