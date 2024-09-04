Head to Head Comparison: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.33% 9.04% 3.02% AMEN Properties 55.79% 40.62% 33.57%

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 249.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AMEN Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 6.41 $15.40 million $1.17 37.80 AMEN Properties $3.68 million 6.96 $2.05 million N/A N/A

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and AMEN Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AMEN Properties beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About AMEN Properties

(Get Free Report)

AMEN Properties, Inc. owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc. and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc. in October 2002. AMEN Properties, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.