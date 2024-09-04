Head to Head Contrast: Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX)

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) and Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vector Group and Pyxus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vector Group 14.05% -26.96% 19.30% Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vector Group and Pyxus International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vector Group $1.42 billion 1.66 $183.53 million $1.16 12.94 Pyxus International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Vector Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxus International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vector Group and Pyxus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vector Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pyxus International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vector Group presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.60%. Given Vector Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vector Group is more favorable than Pyxus International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Pyxus International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Vector Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Pyxus International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vector Group beats Pyxus International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20’s, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also invests in planned communities, condominium and mixeduse developments, apartment buildings, hotels, and commercial properties. The company markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Pyxus International

Pyxus International, Inc., an agricultural company, offers value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company offers its products in China, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Russia, Northern Africa, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc. Pyxus International, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

