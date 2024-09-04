Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Update

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 569,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 31st total of 528,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $788.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Heritage Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth $14,612,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 899.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 182,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 164,377 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,592 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Financial by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,733,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,085,000 after acquiring an additional 92,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HFWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

