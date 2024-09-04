HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DINO. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of DINO stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 26.8% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

