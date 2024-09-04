High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as high as C$13.44. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 13,908 shares traded.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8793829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

About High Liner Foods

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.