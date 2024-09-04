High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.18

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.18 and traded as high as C$13.44. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 13,908 shares traded.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$298.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.8793829 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

