Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading Up 250.7%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 250.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.10. 72,980 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 30,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84.

We are a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) created to own and manage substantially all of the non-core investment properties previously owned and managed by our former parent, InvenTrust Properties Corp., a Maryland corporation (InvenTrust). On April 28, 2016, we were spun-off from InvenTrust through a pro rata distribution (the Distribution) by InvenTrust of 100% of the outstanding shares of our common stock to holders of InvenTrust's common stock.

