Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.83. Highway shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 388 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.05.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

