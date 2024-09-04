Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,498,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $22,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NASDAQ HLMN opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.50. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -975.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

