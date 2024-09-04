Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Short Interest Update

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,700 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 184,200 shares. Approximately 10.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $254.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.86 million, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Maren Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth $24,064,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

