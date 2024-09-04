Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at DA Davidson

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $395.00 to $430.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $387.79.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $364.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.09 and its 200 day moving average is $353.98. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $361.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

